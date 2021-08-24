WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.