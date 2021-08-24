Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,334. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03.

