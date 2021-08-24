Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,933 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

