Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

