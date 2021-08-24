Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

