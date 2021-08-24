Wedbush Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $470.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.97.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

