Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BTRS (BTRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) recently:

8/24/2021 – BTRS is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

8/9/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

8/4/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

8/2/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/26/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/22/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/14/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock valued at $43,542,253 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

