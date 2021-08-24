Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (TSE: EQX):

8/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$17.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.27. 620,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,713. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

