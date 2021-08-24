Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hydro One (HRNNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS: HRNNF) recently:

8/20/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRNNF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

