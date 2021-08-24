Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

8/13/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

8/11/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

8/3/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/31/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/24/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/23/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/16/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/15/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

