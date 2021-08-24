Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG):

8/8/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/5/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/5/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 421,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,520. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

