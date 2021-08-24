Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $655.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $577.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $630.00.
- 7/21/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE HUBS opened at $675.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $679.19.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $33,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
