Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $655.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $577.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $630.00.

7/21/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $675.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $33,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

