Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invitae (NVTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA):

8/12/2021 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

8/6/2021 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

8/5/2021 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Get Invitae Co alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $60,777,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Invitae by 170,543.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.