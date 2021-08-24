West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $133,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,614. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

