West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.31. 166,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,584% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

