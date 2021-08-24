Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Down 3.8%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.90. 169,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,465,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $46,564,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $43,324,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.