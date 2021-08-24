Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WEF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.