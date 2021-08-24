Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

