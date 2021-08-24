Whiteheart Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $381,752.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $920.33 or 0.01917195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00123937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.31 or 1.00140520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.00982943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.75 or 0.06540625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.