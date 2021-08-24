William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Shares Down 34%

Shares of William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) dropped 34% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for William H. Sadlier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William H. Sadlier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.