Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $7.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.56. 1,111,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,820. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

