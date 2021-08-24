Willie M. Reed Sells 1,450 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.99. 977,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

