WinCash Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $66,238.20 and $25.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

