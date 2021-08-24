WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.74 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $470.04 million and $80.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

