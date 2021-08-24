Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,642 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,915. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

