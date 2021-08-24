Wirex Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.74 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

