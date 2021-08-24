WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.19 and last traded at $80.34. 9,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

