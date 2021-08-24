Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Wix.com worth $45,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $12.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,831. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

