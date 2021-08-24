WJ Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,059. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.