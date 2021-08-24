WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 14.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.96. The stock had a trading volume of 964,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $373.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

