Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRW. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 291.68 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 3,003,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,285. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 292.90 ($3.83).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

