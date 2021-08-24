Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 291.68 ($3.81). The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 292.90 ($3.83).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

