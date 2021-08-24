Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Wolverine World Wide comprises approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Wolverine World Wide worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 71,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,852. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

