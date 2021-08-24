WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $308.92 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $308.92 million and $52.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,464,027 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

