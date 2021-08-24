Woodside Petroleum Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

WOPEY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

