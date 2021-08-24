Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $140.64, with a volume of 1595155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,672 shares of company stock valued at $99,987,388 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

