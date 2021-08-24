Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $979.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 979 ($12.79) and last traded at GBX 923.50 ($12.07), with a volume of 116977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 971 ($12.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54). Also, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

