Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $7.21 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $473,364.76 and $608.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00014947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.