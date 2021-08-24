Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $669.95 or 0.01389812 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $21,512.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

