Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $345,847.73 and $2,462.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $1,017.20 or 0.02113061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

