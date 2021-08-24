Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 5,131 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.