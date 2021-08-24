Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 176,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

