Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 126.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

