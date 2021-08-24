Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.