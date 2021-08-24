Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

