Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $40,938,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NVR by 35.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,130.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,031.27. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

