WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

