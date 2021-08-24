X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,538.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $33,538.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.