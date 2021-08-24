Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $26,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.