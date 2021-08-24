Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

